City Of Adams Turns Mower County For Protection



The City of Adams is enduring a significant shortage of police officers and is now turning to the Mower County Sheriff's Office for manpower.

Brian Anderson is the mayor, Adams. He says several department heads in the town have retired.

Anderson says filling most of the positions can wait but when it comes to the police force that was something he had to tackle right away.

"We ended up moving one of our part-time officers to interim chief to help us get through this process," said Anderson.

The City of Adams has been in search for an applicant for the police department but Anderson says people just weren't making the cut.

So the city turned to the Mower County Sheriffs Office.

Tuesday the City of Adams entered into a contract with Mower County.

The contract will cost Adams $75,000.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says they are happy to help.

"Currently they are contracting one officer for 60 to 80 percent of 8 hours a day 7 days a week," said Sandvik.

Anderson says this will save the City of Adams roughly $50,000.

"We basically write a check to the county, they provide the car, they provide the insurance, they provide the training," said Anderson. 'If we were to hire an officer we would have to provide training for them, update the vehicles, update equipment and that all comes out of a budget.

This will also save the Mower County Sheriff's Office money too.

" It will allow us to put another person on the road at a shared expense with one of the small city's," said Sanvik. " That gives us other additional resources so in an emergency when we needed an additional body that body will be on duty."

Anderson says this contract will most likely be a long term solution for them.