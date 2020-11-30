City Moves Forward New Operating Concept for Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is moving forward with a plan to streamline operations at the Mayo Civic Center.

City leaders are giving the green light to a "one roof" concept at the Civic Center focused on getting organizations that use the facility to work together more efficiently.

In addition to centralizing management of Civic Center spaces, City Administrator Steve Rymer says the new system could improve collaboration between each organization.

"By the groups being informed of what the others are doing, that may really help in some of the additional synergies," Rymer said. "Either one, not booking something else that competes with it in our limited market, or two, if there's a large event there, there may be something that the Arts Center or Civic Theatre or Civic Music could do to help add to the event."

The plan would also see the Rochester Civic Music Board relocate to the Civic Center, giving it a permanent home for the first time.