City Leaders Set to Focus on Economic Recovery, Affordable Housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As a new set of city leaders prepare to take office in Rochester, KIMT is learning more about the issues they plan to focus on.

City Council President-Elect Brooke Carlson tells KIMT council members will jointly decide their priorities, but helping small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19 will be top of mind.

Carlson adds members will be working toward meeting clean energy goals this year, and considering a proposal to build a new public library complex.

The council president-elect also tells KIMT new council members seem to be gravitating toward addressing affordable housing needs in Rochester.

"We need people to live and work here in this community," Carlson said. "So creating a community that has opportunities for people to live in an affordable place and access home ownership, some of these central functions of that we need to consider as we continue to grow as a community, will, I imagine, be high priorities."

A recent study commissioned by the city underscored Rochester's housing issues, finding affordable and senior housing in Rochester is not keeping up with demand.