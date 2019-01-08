City Council votes to implement the Rochester City Government Transparency Act of 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council unanimously approved to put the Rochester City Government Transparency Act of 2019 into place.

The act includes the following 6 policies:



1. All official meetings of the Rochester City Council and Committees are video recorded, live streamed, and archived.

2. All meeting of City Boards and Commissions are video recorded and archived.

3. Committee Meetings and other work sessions are to be held around a table where all officials can see and interact with all other officials and key staff.

4. All recording quality shall be at a level that a person watching shall be able to interpret and discern all speakers and materials.

5. We recognize that access to public meetings is foundational for participation in our government. Therefore, all meetings must be held in handicap accessible rooms with sufficient capacity to seat members of the public wishing to attend

6. The City will maintain a web page to act as a hub for materials and information surrounding transparency efforts within the City



Council recognized that there may be difficulties in figuring out scheduling and rooms for every official meeting, so the approval was made with the ‘OK’ to be flexible in these policies.



Council member Wojcik stated this new act was long overdue. "We have an audio recording and you know what? If you listen to those audio recordings, every time a paper shuffles you can't hear what anybody is saying and this is as were making multi-million dollar decisions and you the public deserve better than that and the transparency act is going to deliver that."



Within the next several weeks, the City Administrator will create a page www.rochestermn.gov/transparency which will have all of the details about the local government’s transparency, and materials of their commitment to the new act.