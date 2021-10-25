City Council to review Chateau Theatre business proposals

The Rochester City Council will review three business proposals for the operation and management of the historic Chateau Theatre at their study session on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Rochester's City Enrichment Team, Threshold Arts and Stephen Barlow and Daniel Van Hook have all submitted requests to fill and operate the empty space inside the Theatre.

According to the Council's study packet, it is likely the vacant space will be utilized as a mutli purpose area, which will include private and public use of the Theatre.

At the end of the session, the Council will either continue looking for an operator, choose a presenting team and draft out an agreement or bring a recommendation to a future City Council meeting.

The Chateau Theatre was built in 1927 by Ellerbe Architects, which also assisted Henry Stanely Plummer in the construction of Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building.