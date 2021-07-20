City Council signs off on sale of former Dooley's space

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have signed off on the sale of the former home of Dooley's Pub.

The Rochester City Council has accepted a $1.4 million bid from Powers Ventures to buy the retail space below the Third Street Parking Ramp. The deal for the one-time Dooley's space offloads a city-owned property staff have struggled to find a new tenant to fill.

'We're in an existing lease with a person that's not paying the rent right now. The business is not open, and I think that we need to move ahead," said Council Member Shaun Palmer. "I think this will help Downtown Rochester in a better way, and I honestly believe that this is a better deal for the citizens of Rochester."

In addition to underscoring the complexity and financial benefits of the deal, Council Member Patrick Keane believes this is a good opportunity for Rochester to reduce its leasing responsibilities.

"The City is a weak landlord, and we should try to stay out of that business where we can," Keane said. "I think we saw the problem with just having this council trying to control our businesses during the pandemic."

While agreeing with Keane's sentiment on the city's involvement in property management, council members Molly Dennis and Nick Campion voted against approving the agreement Monday night.

Each expressed concerns with how the sale came about, rather than the deal itself. Campion and Dennis both made mention of city staff requesting proposals from those interested in renting the space rather than purchasing it.

"Having a process is important to me in this regard. I have trouble with the perception about what happened, less than what I have in the outcome," Campion said.

"I do agree this is a wonderful deal, and it's an easy deal, and it lets the city off the hook for a lot of things," Molly Dennis told her colleagues. "But to sell it this quickly, I think gives a bad image and loses trust with the public."

