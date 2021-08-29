City Council set to review Parklet and Street Café policy

City Council will review and make changes to a Parklet and Street Cafe policy outline at Monday night's meeting.

A parklet refers to outside dining, or seating, that uses a roadway and is available to the public, while street cafes are outside dining that restricts seating to customers.

The policy will detail requirements needed for businesses that want to expand their seating, defining the criteria between parklets and street cafes.

Community member Kurt Showalter said parklets create a loose, open, environment.

"It is nice to be outside. Where we were in was in the shade, so we were able to get a nice cool breeze. It was just a more informal atmosphere, you can really just be yourself and do not have to worry about the other people all around. Everyone is just having a good time," Showalter said.

Parklets first started to pop up around the United States in 2010.