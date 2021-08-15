City Council set to approve lease agreement with The Landing MN

The Rochester City Council will vote on approving a lease agreement with The Landing MN regarding the usage of the Silver Lake Station during Monday night's meeting.

The Landing MN has operated out of the Station since November of 2020, according to employee Gail Greenwood.

Several provisions are included in the lease agreement with the City, including a requirement for The Landing MN to have a daily record system that can be accessible to City leaders.

The daily logs would consist of incident reports, day-to-day activity and outcome tracking for guests being serviced by The Landing MN.

Greenwood says Rochester needs more locations like The Landing MN due to the increase of homeless community members the Silver Lake Station has served.

"We need places like this all over and the homelessness is going to get worse. We are seeing a minimum of two new people a day and sometimes we see eight a day that are new," Greenwood said.

City Council will hold their meeting at seven p.m. on Monday.