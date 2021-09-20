City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

The City of Rochester and City Council discussed proposed amendments to the growth management map at the study session meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The updated map would kick off the expansion of the City's proposed infrastructure additions, which includes an implementation of a sewer system in west Zumbro.

The proposed project would cost roughly $11 million.

Community members living in the affected area would need to consent to the proposed developments, which requires at least 60% of landowners.

The City may gauge community support for the infrastructure later this year.