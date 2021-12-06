City Council adopts redistricting principles and policy at Monday's meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council unanimously approved and adopted its redistricting principles and policy at Monday night's meeting.

The city will no longer pursue a Rochester Redistricting Advisory Group (RRAG) and will instead hold at least nine community engagement sessions that are led by a city team.

The City of Rochester City Administration Team's Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer said the city also adopted policy language straight from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"We actually snagged some of the language that they used and it replaced the language we had in there. So, the language about not drawing ward boundaries for the purpose of protecting, promoting or defeating any incumbent candidate or political party and then also noting that the city will not draw wards based on the residents of incumbent officeholders who will not consider past election results when drawing wards. So, we took that language directly from the judicial panel," Heyer said.

Rochester grew by 13,6% according to 2020 Census data, with Wards 1 and 3 experiencing the most growth.

Below is a list of redistricting listening sessions:

General Community - Olmsted County

December 14, 2021, 12 – 1 p.m.

December 14, 2021, 6 – 7 p.m.

General Community - Olmsted County

December 16, 2021, 12 – 1 p.m.

December 16, 2021, 6 – 7 p.m.

City of Rochester Wards 1 & 2

January 11, 2022, 12 – 1 p.m.

January 11, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

City of Rochester Wards 3 & 4

January 13, 2022, 12 – 1 p.m.

January 13, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

City of Rochester Wards 5 & 6

January 17, 2022, 12 – 1 p.m.

January 17, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

General Community - Olmsted County

January 22, 2022 – 9-10 a.m.

To register, click here: https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/pacpublicregistrations