City Council approves redistricting funds

The Rochester City Council approved the allocation of $33,000 from the city's contingency funds for redistricting resources at their meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Funds will be split among three services, which include: $3,000 for legal fees, $10,000 for communication and engagement and $20,000 for GIS support, which includes the drafting of geopolitical maps.

More 2020 Census information was also revealed at the meeting, highlighting Rochester as the third fastest-growing city in Minnesota, behind Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Among the six wards, 1st Ward and 3rd Ward had the largest population percentage increase, with 24.7% for the former and 24.1% for the latter.

6th Ward had the lowest population growth, with only 5.9% of new Med-City residents.

Rochester's Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said there will be upcoming events held with the community to discuss legislative changes.

"October 28th, not November 28th, League of Woman voters virtual event, which will be in attendance along with representatives with the county, to talk about the redistricting process," Steinhauser said.

Minnesota's deadline for redrawn wards and precincts is March 29th.