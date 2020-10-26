City Council Briefed on Initiative to Make Communities More Age-Friendly

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is learning about an initiative to make communities more livable for elderly citizens.

Officials were briefed Monday afternoon on the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. The initiative advocates in part for safety and security, affordable housing, appropriate transportation options, as well as supportive community features and services.

Following the presentation, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton emphasized the importance of planning the city's future alongside elderly citizens at a time with Rochester is developing quickly.

'If we're building with the thought of serving an 80 year old in a wheel chair, or a walker, or with mobility issues, that will also help everyone else as well," Norton said.

No specific next steps have been established by the city on this matter yet, but beyond Rochester, Olmsted County has already joined the initiative.