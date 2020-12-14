City Council Approves Liquor License Fee Relief Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester will implement a new liquor license fee relief program for bars and restaurants.

The program will grant establishments financial support equal to their annual liquor license fee for 2020-2021. It will also delay a scheduled 40% license fee increase, which was set to take place this upcoming April, until April of 2022.

The city also says any business that has been forced to shut down for violating COVID-19 health guidance will not receive any relief funds through this program. City Council Member Michael Wojcik says the city shouldn't be supporting businesses who are disregarding public health.

"We have some irresponsible players in this community," Wojcik said. "I just don't think taxpayers should have any dollars going to these entities, and I think this is one of those things we can do to make sure that the limited dollars that we do have don't go to the people who make COVID-19 worse for us."

The program will also offer businesses the option to defer liquor license fee payments for 2021 until August, or pay quarterly with a 10% down payment.