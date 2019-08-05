Clear
City Administrator wants RAGBRAI back in Mason City

Asking City Council to approve a "Letter of Interest."

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Could Mason City be an overnight stop for RAGBRAI in 2020?

City Administrator Aaron Burnett will ask the City Council to approve a letter of interest to RAGBRAI organizers at Tuesday night’s council meeting. In his memo to the council, Burnett says Main Street Mason City would take the lead in organizing the event.

Mason City last hosted the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in 2014. Rider stopped in Clear Lake, Charles City, and Cresco in 2017.

In his memo, Burnett says RAGBRAI planners are contacting all communities that have hosted an overnight stop in the past or have the potential to do so in the future to gauge their interest. The 2020 route through Iowa has not decided.

If approved by the City Council, Burnett and Mayor Bill Schickel will send a letter to RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz stating that Mason City is “ready and excited to host another overnight stop.”

RAGBRAI XLVIII will take place July 19-25, 2020.

