Citizens weigh in on Mason City government goals

MASON CITY, Iowa - Alyssa Lau says the river city is heading in the right direction. i asked her what the city government could do to make things even better. She thinks Mason City is lacking in one particular area.

"Housing, and how there's not tons of housing. I recently moved away for a year and came back and finding housing wasn't the easiest, so housing is definitely one,” she said.

Lau also mentioned that better access to health care is important, saying most doctors are clustered in the center of town, making it tough for people who live on the outer edge of city limits.

Another Mason City resident, Rene Recinos, thinks economic development should be at the top of the city's priorities.

"Getting jobs into Mason City is really important. Very exciting to know about the tomato plant coming to town. I think it's really important to foster development of business. I’ve appreciated the initiative on pushing forward with the downtown development."

He thinks the city should invest in more projects like the downtown multi-purpose arena and even branch out and build another sports complex. According to Recinos, if you want to attract more people, they need something to do.

"Maybe having tournaments, regional tournaments. I think that draws a lot of families and I’d like to see continued development in our bike trails. So those are my main areas of interest."