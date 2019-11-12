Clear

Citizens in Albert Lea are voicing their concern for flooding

The 'Raise the Road' project is circulating on social media in Albert Lea.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A concerned citizen in Albert Lea is posing with a sign that says '#RaiseTheRoad'. 

The city of Albert Lea posted the picture on their Facebook, saying instead of standing in the middle of the street, residents should visit their website to show their support for its bonding request to raise the road and prevent flooding. This is due in part to Main Street flooding last spring. 

If you would like to see the road improved, you can leave a public comment for the Minnesota Budget Staff and Governor to review here

