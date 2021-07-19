Citizen survey underway on Rochester Parks & Rec long-term plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Residents are being asked to comments on the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department's long-term plan.

The department says a system plan was created in 2016 to “help guide future improvements to make sure the facilities, programs, and amenities offered meet community needs, and to make sure that improvements were economically sustainable over the next 20 year period.” 5,500 Rochester households are now being asked to participate in an anonymous survey to see if that plan is still meeting community needs.

“We are proud of the work that went into the creation of the Parks & Recreation System Plan, which included a focus on community engagement,” says Parks & Rec Director Paul Widman. “Rochester has continued to grow and evolve, especially with use of the parks and trail system during the pandemic. We look forward to seeing how this data informs how we move forward as a department. Whether you and or your household utilizing the system today, we greatly appreciate your participation.”

Parks & Rec says various community organizations will also host a series of community conversations that are centered on the questions asked in the survey.

“Rochester is truly a diverse community, from those who have lived here their whole life, moved here to make Rochester their new home, or those who come here for medical treatment or care. We are committed to taking steps to ensure as many voices are included in our review and decision making process,” says Chao Mwatela, Diversity, and Equity & Inclusion Director.

The Parks & Recreation System Plan can be found on the City of Rochester website.