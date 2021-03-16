Citizen complaints lead to drug charge against Garner man

GARNER, Iowa – An investigation into drug dealing at an apartment complex has led to trial for a Hancock County man.

Jody Jay Sundvold, 52 of Garner, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. His trial is set to begin on June 9.

The Garner Police Department says it received multiple complaints about the buying and selling of drugs at the Garner Village Apartments on 12th Street. With the help of the North Iowa Drug Task Force, police say they arranged a drug buy on December 18, 2020. Court documents state a confidential informant bought 3.5 grams of meth from Sundvold at the Garner Village Apartments.

Investigators say the drug buy was recorded.