Cinema after sunset returns to the Med City with holiday drive-in series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cinema after sunset is back at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Rochester My Home is partnering with Big Bang Companies to host a holiday drive-in movie series, kicking off this weekend. Proceeds from the events will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Christmas Anonymous, a non-profit that collects and distributes holiday gifts for families in need.

For the price of $25 per car, you'll get to see cinema classics like "E.T." and "Top Gun," or flicks for the kiddos including "Paw Patrol." Organizer Brandon Helgeson tells KIMT the drive-in series is all about having warm, safe fun in the winter while helping our community.

"A lot of these nonprofit organizations are having a tough time doing fundraisers, generating their galas, or whatever it might be." Helgeson continued, "we're obviously not going to solve everybody's problem, or we're not going to, you know, make millions of dollars doing it, but every little chunk helps."

Helgeson adds there may be some surprise holiday lights worked into these events in the coming weeks, giving moviegoers a show before the show.

The drive-in series is set to run through December 19th. Here's the lineup of flicks announced so far:

F9 - 4:00 P.M. - 11/20 - Tickets

Top Gun - 6:30 P.M. - 11/20 - Tickets

Suicide Squad - 9:00 P.M. - 11/20 - Tickets

Paw Patrol: The Movie - 4:00 P.M. - 11/21 - Tickets

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - 6:30 P.M. - 11/21 - Tickets