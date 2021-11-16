Churches collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

MASON CITY, Iowa - You have the chance to bring joy to a child in another country this holiday season.

First Covenant Church and Grace Church are both collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. The shoeboxes can be designed in a colorful way, and filled with items like stuffed animals, toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

No matter the mode of transporation, organizer Cindy Long says the boxes will arrive at their intended destinations.

"Reaching the far corners of the world where we have to get by row boat, some of these boxes reach the kids by camel, by elephant, on the backs of people riding bikes. it is remote where we go."

She adds that these gifts of generosity can go a long way and mean so much those in need.

"Getting a toothbrush of their very own where before they have a familiy of five that have to share one. Anything they get that's their very own is something they haven't had."

Collections are being accepted at drop-off locations all week long. Boxes will be accepted at First Covenant Church Monday-Saturday from 3-5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon-5 p.m.; boxes will also be accepted at Grace Church on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-Noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-Noon and Sunday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. If you want to find the collection site near you, click here.

Since 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.