Churches are starting to stream their services on Facebook live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In today's world, you can find almost everything on your phone. That's why more and more churches are starting to live stream their services on Facebook to connect with you in your home.

Autumn Ridge Church has been doing it for over a year now. "I think live streams can help us continue to build people up even if they're not here physically," said technical director, Ian Benoit. The church averages over 1,000 guests who attend their services, but by streaming live on Facebook, they're reaching an even larger audience.

Benoit said a lot of the comments they receive on their videos are very positive. The viewers appreciate how they can participate in worship from wherever they are. "At Autumn Ridge, we want to be very public with what we do and why we do it and what we're doing," explained Benoit. "I think having an online presence is like the first place that people look when they're looking at a church."

Autumn Ridge Church hopes to add more streaming services in the future.