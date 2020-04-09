Churches are making accommodations for Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace United Church of Christ is normally packed full of people attending church on Easter Sunday, but unfortunately not this year.

The church is used to recording services, but this Sunday for Easter, pastor Paul Bauch tells me they're going to live stream the service. He's inviting everyone in their homes to join them in communion with bread, a donut and wine or juice - just whatever you have! He said this is a crazy time for everyone, but he's trying to bring some normalcy to the situation. "Things are so chaotic and people are feeling alone," said Bauch. "Just having that very familiar aspect of that faith and that god is with us. even though we're feeling alone staying at home, we know that god is there and that we are connected."

Pastor Bauch said people are yearning for that message of hope... no matter their beliefs. "A prayer for us all, that would be my hope. That whatever faith or tradition we come from, we're all bound together in this," said Bauch. "But especially with this Easter season that the new life, new hope, the promise of god just brings something big and bold to our world, that's my hope. For all of us to just be together, pray together and to support one another, that's what we're called to do."

Pastor Bauch said the feedback has been positive so far about the video services, so he's hoping to continue with this option even when the pandemic ends. If you would like to follow along with Peace United Church of Christ's services on Easter Sunday, one will be streaming on Facebook at 9 a.m. and the other one at 11 a.m. A lot of churches are now live streaming services, so be sure to check in with yours to see its plans for Easter Sunday.