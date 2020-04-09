Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Churches are making accommodations for Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is coming up and it's usually a time for families to get together and celebrate, but celebrations will be different this year.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace United Church of Christ is normally packed full of people attending church on Easter Sunday, but unfortunately not this year.

The church is used to recording services, but this Sunday for Easter, pastor Paul Bauch tells me they're going to live stream the service. He's inviting everyone in their homes to join them in communion with bread, a donut and wine or juice - just whatever you have! He said this is a crazy time for everyone, but he's trying to bring some normalcy to the situation. "Things are so chaotic and people are feeling alone," said Bauch. "Just having that very familiar aspect of that faith and that god is with us. even though we're feeling alone staying at home, we know that god is there and that we are connected."

Pastor Bauch said people are yearning for that message of hope... no matter their beliefs. "A prayer for us all, that would be my hope. That whatever faith or tradition we come from, we're all bound together in this," said Bauch. "But especially with this Easter season that the new life, new hope, the promise of god just brings something big and bold to our world, that's my hope. For all of us to just be together, pray together and to support one another, that's what we're called to do."

Pastor Bauch said the feedback has been positive so far about the video services, so he's hoping to continue with this option even when the pandemic ends. If you would like to follow along with Peace United Church of Christ's services on Easter Sunday, one will be streaming on Facebook at 9 a.m. and the other one at 11 a.m. A lot of churches are now live streaming services, so be sure to check in with yours to see its plans for Easter Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Image

Lack of foot traffic slows sales at comic book store

Community Events