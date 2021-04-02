Churches are getting ready to welcome guests back this Easter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you plan on getting together with family this Easter weekend, we have some reminders for you. Last year, churches were closed to the public and gathering with friends and family wasn't a good idea. This year though, it's getting back to somewhat normal again.

With more than 15% of Americans fully vaccinated, the CDC is easing its guidance on gatherings. Fully vaccinated people can gather with unvaccinated people without a mask. Places of worship no longer have an occupancy limit, but social distancing and masking are still required. The lead pastor at Autumn Ridge Church, Rick Henderson, said connecting with others this weekend will bring a sense of comfort back. "There are things about life, there are good things about life that we can't experience on our own," he explained. "We have to be with other people. That's a big reason why getting together is so important to us."

For Easter Sunday, church is a tradition for some and Henderson is anticipating a couple thousand guests attending their services this weekend. While the CDC strongly encourages you to avoid large crowds, he said they feel prepared to safely welcome families. Henderson explained isolation has been an increased feeling for a lot of us this past year, so being able to connect with others will be huge. "People have all kinds of options to turn it, but not all of them are good. This is another reason it's so important for us to stay open and to continue to engage our community and to provide a safe place for people to come because this is where hope and healing is found," said Henderson.

The CDC recommends gathering outside if possible. The good news for our area is it's going to be beautiful this weekend. Health officials say fully vaccinated people can hang out inside with unvaccinated people without wearing a mask.