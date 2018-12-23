Church wants to spread the message of peace this holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Peace United Church of Christ held a classic rock themed Christmas Eve-Eve service.

The service included classic rock from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

“Surprisingly enough there are songs we’re using from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s fit into the whole story about Bethlehem, Jesus, Mary,” said Bruce Adams.

He’s the church’s guitarist and vocalist.

“This place made me a better persons and this is great church that welcomes everybody no matter who you are or where you are,” he said.

He’s been with the church for 40 years and that’s the message Pastor Paul Bauch wants to spread throughout the community.

“Love and inclusivity and are welcome for all people and we celebrate that full here,” said the pastor.

There will be other holiday worship service on Christmas Eve and December 30th.