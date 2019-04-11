Church offers shelter in Dodge County town hit by power outage

HAYFIELD, Minn. – Trinity Lutheran Church is open and offering shelter to those without power in Hayfield.
Xcel Energy currently lists about 164 people in Hayfield as without electric power due to two separate outages. Anyone needing a place to stay while power is off, can go to the church at 104 1st Street NE.
