Church offers shelter in Dodge County town hit by power outage

Over 100 Hayfield residents lost power Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAYFIELD, Minn. – Trinity Lutheran Church is open and offering shelter to those without power in Hayfield.

Xcel Energy currently lists about 164 people in Hayfield as without electric power due to two separate outages. Anyone needing a place to stay while power is off, can go to the church at 104 1st Street NE.

