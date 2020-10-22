Church garden produces 13 tons of veggies to help combat hunger

ROCHESTER, Minn- With kids not eating at school five days a week and parents out of work hunger is becoming a real problem and leading more people turning to food banks right now.

Organizations like Channel One Regional Food Bank are reaching out to partnerships for extra support during this difficult time.

Autumn Ridge Church is answering that call with their community garden. The garden was started five years ago as a way for folks to share their crops but the mission has shifted to combat hunger during the pandemic.They produced 13 tons of veggies this year that were donated to food banks in the Rochester area.

George Beech is one of the pastors at the Church. He says this is the gardens highest producing season.

"Our partners at Channel One Food Bank and Community Food Response can count on us,”said Beech. “We’ve been able to produce a tremendous amount of food. It's quality food and this is the best stuff you can get in town its kind of like the stuff you would get at the famers market. "