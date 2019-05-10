Clear
Church burglar sentenced in Albert Lea

Kavin Whelan Kavin Whelan

Man seen on security video with a sledge hammer.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Breaking into a church results in more jail time for a Freeborn County man.

Kavin Earl Whelan pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for illegally entering the Grace Lutheran Church in September 2018. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 37 days already served. He must also do five years of probation and 20 hours of community work service.

Police say surveillance video showed Whelan riding his bike up to the church and carrying a large sledge hammer. He is shown going to the area where a window was broken and then he is seen inside the church with the sledge hammer.

Albert Lea police say there were at least nine church burglaries reported in 2018.

