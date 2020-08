WAUKON, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is working with Iron Ridge Church to get food to those in need.

Through the USDA “Farmers to Families Food Box” program, Iron Ridge Church is receiving large shipments of food and the Sheriff’s Office is distributing it to food pantries, other organizations, and families in the county.

Anyone who knows of any groups, families, or individuals in need is asked to contact Iron Ridge Church.