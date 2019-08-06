Chronic pain now accepted as condition for medical marijuana in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - The State of Iowa is expanding conditions for which one can be legally treated through medical marijuana.

On Friday, the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted to allow those with chronic pain to have legal access to medical marijuana. However, the board denied opioid dependency or with generalized anxiety disorder as qualifications.

Jake Prazak is not the only a co-owner of NIP Fitness, but also a partner with Zakah Life, which produces hemp oil. While he does not deal with the cannabis side of the business, he sees the expansion is a great step forward.

"It's a great start, great direction. In Iowa, we're a little behind on where we need to be, and I think legislators are realizing that."

In addition, he feels that cannabis and hemp can work side by side; however, he wants to make sure whoever is producing and selling it is of quality product.

"The problem is that everyone's after a quick dollar, and that's where we see all sorts of companies coming up that are isolate based. Their motive is not what my motive is, and I want people to feel good. I want people to have their life back, I want them to be pain free, and I want it done the right way."

In addition to chronic pain, the qualification list includes seizures, AIDS, Crohn's, Lou Gehrig's, and Parkinson's Diseases. The board will decide if they will include post-traumatic stress disorder in the list at their November meeting.