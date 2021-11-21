Christmas tree shortage hits southern Minnesota

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn.-Blossom Hill orchard and farm said on Facebook on Friday they will not be selling Christmas trees this year due to shortages from their supplier in Wisconsin.

Christmas trees are among some commodities that are suffering from a supply shortage.

However, not all Christmas tree suppliers are struggling from a lack of pine.

Dave and Jennifer Blissenbach own Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees and are preparing for a busy holiday season.

Dave said last year was the busiest the tree farm has ever been.

"With last year we were the busiest we have ever been but we still have a pretty good supply of trees this year," Blissenbach said.

Regarding tree shortages across southern Minnesota, Blissenbach said the record year is likely the reason for the supply issues.

"I think with COVID last year, a lot of people came out for a real tree for the first time and we had great weather last year. So, a lot of places got overwhelmed with people coming out and getting trees and it kind of rolls over into this year," Blissenbach said.

Every spring the Blissenbach's plant around 500 to 1,000 trees.

Depending on the species, most trees need eight to 12 years to grow, according to Blissenbach.

"It takes a lot of it is planning. You have to guess a little bit, years in advance, to try to figure out what is going to be the popular species and what to plant," Blissenbach said.

Going forward, Blissenbach said the next two weekends will be crucial for the tree farm.

"We are in a pretty good condition with our trees and with other places being short, we may see a little bit of an increase. We will see. A lot of depends on the weather too, so far we have had pretty nice weather but the next two weekends will really tell," Blissenbach said.

Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees will be open again this Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.