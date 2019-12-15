Christmas tree sale up for Rochester farmer

ROCHESTER, Minn- It may be hard to believe but we're only about a week and a half away from christmas. Many of you have already put up your tree and hung your stockings on the fireplace. Then there are some of you who are still debating on whether to get a plastic or real tree. For Sean Cleary and his family, Christmas tree shopping is a tradition.

Sunday he took his family to Choose and Cut Fraser Firs to pick put and chop down a tree.

"We always have to fit the right tree to our house," Cleary said. "The right height the right width so it fits in but it always looks great."

The perfect tree for his family stood at 6 feet tall.

Doug dose is the owner of Choose and Cut Fraser Firs

His Christmas tree farm has been in business for nearly three decades.

He says say return customers like the Cleary's is one reason why business is booming.

"We got kids that came out that are now bringing their kids out now," Dose said.

While this year's weather might have been a headache for some farmers -dose says it has been perfect for Christmas trees.

"The heavy rainfall seemed to help the trees, we are on well drain soils and so the heavy rains didn't bother it actually helped with the growth of the trees," Dose said.

Dose says this year could be a record-breaking year.

Next year he plans to add 12 acres to his business.

"We will have twice as many trees," Dose said.