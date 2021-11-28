Christmas tree sale season underway

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - For Tim Dettmer and his family, coming to Fisher Trees' farm right off Highway 18 is an annual tradition at the start of the holiday season.

"We really like the people here. They always have good trees, they're locally cut, so we tend to get good trees every year that last throughout the season."

This year, his family purchased three, fresh-cut trees, all of which are expected to provide a pleasant, seasonal aroma.

"The house is going to be smelling good for quite a while, we hope."

This weekend is expected to be the Fisher family's busiest. Brooke Werneburg has helped her family run the business since she was a kid, with her children now helping each season as well.

"Just talking with the customers, a lot of times they'll remember them from years past, and it's neat to hear their holiday stories or their tree traditions from year to year."

Despite the drought this past summer having an impact on this year's crop, she says the family has been proactive.

"We took special care to do a lot of extra watering this season. Not so much with the larger, established trees...they have a pretty good root base by this age, but the younger seedlings that are coming up, we wanted to make sure they had good care for the next years to come. It certainly impacts the business, 5-10 years from now."

While the weekend after Thanksgiving is usually busy, she's seen an uptick in sales over the last couple of years.

"The spirit of Christmas in going out and getting your own tree has been really popular and high."

While there have been some trees imported from a fellow retailer in Wisconsin, she urges those looking for a traditional Christmas tree to purchase one soon. She notes their Forest City location, where they grow their own trees, may close first.

"Chances are after this holiday weekend, there may be a likelihood that it's closed. Just so we can have a continued base to go from for next year so we can keep trees fresh and healthy for those farmers and customers for next year too."

If you are purchasing a live, fresh Christmas tree, it's best to water the tree immediately after bringing it inside, and checking it daily. In addition, it's best to keep the tree away from heat sources to avoid drying out faster and potentially catching fire.

The American Christmas Tree Association anticipates a higher cost for both live and artificial trees in 2021, due to extreme weather events in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, as well as supply chain congestion, and economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.