Christmas night makes for busy bars in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – You wouldn’t think businesses or bars would be open on December 25, but local establishments kept busy.

On Christmas night, the Loop was the place to make spirits bright.

“We’ve been open for Christmas years now and it’s never been quite like that,” Charles Morris, the manager of the Loop in Rochester, said.

Morris saw several people fill the booths. It’s an influx he didn’t really plan for in regards to staffing, but not one that surprised him on a holiday.

“People hang out with their families and a lot of times it's younger people that meet up with their cousins they haven't seen in forever and they go out together,” Morris said. “A lot of people are in town those nights, you know back from school or whatever, so the bars are very busy on those nights – busier than what people would expect that's for sure.”

Now, bar workers are looking ahead to New Year’s Eve.

Morris said they’ve been planning for weeks, to make sure they have enough people to work and product to sell.

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve being so close, he said ordering products can be tricky.

“You have to kind of plan it out and structure it,” Morris said. “Order in advance, like you almost have to have two weeks’ worth of inventory for that one week. Not only that, you have to organize and figure out when to order for New Year's because of the holiday schedule and deliveries.”

Besides New Year’s Eve, other big events they plan for is the Social Ice event in Rochester and the night before Thanksgiving.