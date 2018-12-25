Christmas means the gift of life

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Christmas night, some families are enjoying the best Christmas present ever: tiny fingers curled around a pinky finger, brand new eyes peering at the world, and an irresistable newborn smile.

Lyric Leona Imhoff was one of two babies born Christmas Eve at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa. Mom Jenna says she's glad her perfect little doll was born Monday night, instead of 24 hours later.

"I didn't really want her to come out on Christmas Day, just because I felt bad for her to have a Christmas birthday. But Christmas Eve...we can make something work."

And she adds that it was a Christmas miracle to have a positive experience when it came to delivery just in time for the holidays.

"They're amazing. I've had yet to have anybody that i was like uh, no. But they've all been really good to me."

As of Christmas evening, Mercy Medical Center has recorded one more baby born on this Christmas Day.