Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Christmas means the gift of life

Two babies were delivered at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa on Christmas Eve, while one was delivered on Christmas Day

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Christmas night, some families are enjoying the best Christmas present ever: tiny fingers curled around a pinky finger, brand new eyes peering at the world, and an irresistable newborn smile.

Lyric Leona Imhoff was one of two babies born Christmas Eve at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa. Mom Jenna says she's glad her perfect little doll was born Monday night, instead of 24 hours later.

"I didn't really want her to come out on Christmas Day, just because I felt bad for her to have a Christmas birthday. But Christmas Eve...we can make something work."

And she adds that it was a Christmas miracle to have a positive experience when it came to delivery just in time for the holidays.

"They're amazing. I've had yet to have anybody that i was like uh, no. But they've all been really good to me."

As of Christmas evening, Mercy Medical Center has recorded one more baby born on this Christmas Day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
A post-Christmas storm is headed our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Image

Working on Christmas

Community Events