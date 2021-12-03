Christmas by the Lake returns to Clear Lake this weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Even though there's no snow on the ground, Clear Lake is starting to look like a holiday wonderland.

Up and down Main Avenue, you'll find storefronts and lamp posts adorned with garlands, wreaths, and festive wear and displays. Inside The Red Geranium, it really looks like wonderland, full of colorful, seasonal decor.

Owner Dean Wright is gearing up for a busy weekend, as the annual Christmas by the Lake returns after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"The weather's going to be nice. It's going to be a bit cooler than what it is today, but that makes it a little more seasonal."

Despite the cancellation of last year's event, Wright says it did not keep the customers away; in fact, he thrived.

"I think everyone wanted to give things to each other during the holidays, and of course, we're seeing that this year."

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan is all smiles, as Christmas by the Lake is a big retail weekend.

"This is another good boost for their sales during a quieter time in Clear Lake, so we really have been pushing shopping local. A lot of people in and out of our stores and keeping our retailers hopping!"

While it is not known how much money was lost due to the cancellation, Doughan notes there was an intense push to shop local year, something she predicts will carry into this year's event, and subsequent years.

"There was a rejuvenized effort locally people to commit shopping at their local retailers. Hopefully, the support they received was good enough. We didn't see a single storefront close."

For those that have not been to the event in the past, Doughan talks highly of the lighted parade and fireworks over the lake, which kicks off Saturday night at sunset

"The weather has been so beautiful and the sunsets have been spectacular. When you see those lighted floats, head down Main Avenue with the sunset over the lake in the background. It makes you love Clear Lake and be proud to call it home."

