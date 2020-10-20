Christmas by the Lake making changes due to pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – An annual tradition in North Iowa is making some adjustments to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says “Christmas by the Lake” festivities will take place, though without the usual lighted parade and fireworks.

“We know the weekend will look very different without some of our beloved Christmas by the Lake activities,” says Stacy Doughan, Chamber President & CEO. “However, we’re hoping to spread some holiday cheer by offering safe, outdoor, socially-distanced, family-friendly activities to enjoy.”

Doughan says “Christmas by the Lake” attendees will be asked to follow CDC and CG Public Health guidelines on mask use and social distancing, and anyone sick, over 65 years old, having preexisting medical conditions, or who is pregnant should not attend.

A list of confirmed “Christmas by the Lake” activities so far:

On Vision Lights on 5K

One Vision Breakfast with Santa

One Vision Festival of Trees

Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Senior Citizens Center

Clear Lake Public Library Storytime in a Bag Grab & Go Christmas Activity

Clear Lake Arts Center 12 Days Holiday Market

Simply Nourished Outdoor Christmas Market located along N 3rd & Main Ave

Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo

Live Street Performers

Socially-Distanced Santa House Visits

Clear Lake Bank & Trust Virtual Prince & Princess Contest

Timbercrest Decorate the Deck Contest

Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom

Everybody Plays Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason

Doughan says more activities are expected to be announced before the event on December 5.