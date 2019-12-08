Clear
Christmas by the Lake a success

Now in its 25th year, the annual Christmas celebration in Clear Lake features something for everyone

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 1:24 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a North Iowa holiday tradition holding strong for more than two decades.

The streets of Downtown Clear Lake were abuzz with visitors during Christmas by the Lake on Saturday. From Santa visits and a petting zoo, to a vendor's market, caroling and even roasting chestnuts on an open fire, there was something for everyone.

Deb Sharar has been coming to the event, now in its 25th year, for years. Despite the slight chill in the air on Saturday, it's a must for her.

"We've had 40-50 degree weather, we've had -20 degree weather. Today's going to be huge because it's a nice day and people come from all over."

The festivities wrapped up Saturday evening with a parade, fireworks, and a performance by the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom.

