CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a North Iowa holiday tradition holding strong for more than two decades.
The streets of Downtown Clear Lake were abuzz with visitors during Christmas by the Lake on Saturday. From Santa visits and a petting zoo, to a vendor's market, caroling and even roasting chestnuts on an open fire, there was something for everyone.
Deb Sharar has been coming to the event, now in its 25th year, for years. Despite the slight chill in the air on Saturday, it's a must for her.
"We've had 40-50 degree weather, we've had -20 degree weather. Today's going to be huge because it's a nice day and people come from all over."
The festivities wrapped up Saturday evening with a parade, fireworks, and a performance by the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom.
Related Content
- Christmas by the Lake a success
- Sophia's success this summer
- Tuba Christmas
- GYB Family Fair another success
- Clear Lake community celebrates basketball success while dealing with losses off the court
- Chasing cross country success at Charles City
- Worldwide success on the pitch at Waldorf
- Ryan Faught fights for success at NIACC
- Experienced roster fueling Crestwood's early-season success
- The success of monthly most-wanted lists