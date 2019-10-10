Clear

Christmas Day car thief pleads guilty

Larry Howard
Jumped in a running car and drove off.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to a Christmas Day car theft.

Larry Maurice Howard, 36 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say Howard jumped into a running car at a Kwik Trip on December 25, 2018, and drove off while the driver was inside the store.

Police say the driver and a witness drove after Howard but couldn’t catch him and then reported the crime.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.

