Christmas Day car thief pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to a Christmas Day car theft.
Larry Maurice Howard, 36 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say Howard jumped into a running car at a Kwik Trip on December 25, 2018, and drove off while the driver was inside the store.
Police say the driver and a witness drove after Howard but couldn’t catch him and then reported the crime.
Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.
