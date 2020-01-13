Christmas Day car thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a car on Christmas Day is sending a man to prison.

Larry Maurice Howard, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars, with credit for 321 days already served.

Howard pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say he jumped into a running car at a Kwik

Trip on December 25, 2018, and drove off while the driver was inside the store.