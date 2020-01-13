Clear
Christmas Day car thief is sentenced to prison

Larry Howard
Larry Howard

Rochester man gets credit for nearly a year already spent behind bars.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:06 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a car on Christmas Day is sending a man to prison.

Larry Maurice Howard, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars, with credit for 321 days already served.
Howard pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say he jumped into a running car at a Kwik

Trip on December 25, 2018, and drove off while the driver was inside the store.

