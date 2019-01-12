Clear
Choosing the right preschool

On Saturday, United Way of Mower County hosted a preschool showcase.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Saturday, United Way of Mower County hosted a preschool showcase at Austin High School. Parents got to visit with various preschool options in the area.

Parent Jaimie Timm is getting ready to send her oldest child to preschool. She thinks there's a lot to consider when picking the right fit for her family. "I'm looking for something that's a little less technology focused and that emphasizes a little bit more on curriculum. Our kids are expected to do so much in school these days and she's only four," she says.

Translators were available for families whose first language isn't English, and high schoolers worked at the fair to earn volunteer hours for scholarships.

Sunshine returns for Sunday.
