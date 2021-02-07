Chisholm ready to chase second national championship

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Football season is officially in the rearview mirror meaning racing season is just around the corner. For Jim Chisholm, a senior at Osage High School, he can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and strap in.

“It was that dream season that everyone talks about,” Chisholm said.

2020 was a year that Chisholm won’t soon forget. The popular driver at Spring Valley’s Deer Creek Speedway won the USRA B-Mod national championship last fall.

“It’s one of those things you really only dream about. The people you race against are all great people and to get a national championship, I don’t know if it’s really ever settled in yet because it’s one of those things that’s so huge, you can’t really ever comprehend it,” he said.

Chisholm said his success was part of a group effort. Years ago, his uncle was given the opportunity to drive a slingshot at Deer Creek. He’d share that same opportunity with Jim a couple of weekends a summer. Eventually, it spiraled into a full-time gig.

He also credits his sister for his success on the track, thanks to the gym that she owns. Racing is a physically demanding sport that requires a lot of stamina.

“Especially when you race 30 lap events. It’s a lot of wheel movement and you’ve got to remember that you’ve got to keep your feet on the ground at all times. There’s nothing to really hold your feet sou you’re always using your muscles to keep them in place when you need them because it’s a lot of on and off the gas and the brake,” Chisholm said.

KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, climbed inside one of Chisholm’s race cars to see what it feels like in the driver’s seat. There weren’t any mirrors and there wasn’t much space to move around, not to mention the limited visibility.

During the cold winter months, the team is hard at work getting their cars ready to race while dreaming of the upcoming season.

“We’re going to try racing about everywhere we can go,” he said. “We’re going to try and get a few more wins this year but we’re going to go out there and have fun again. We can’t get burnt out trying to go and chase the national championship.”

Chisholm says he and his younger brother, Joe, plan to frequent Deer Creek, Mason City, among others during the 2021 season.