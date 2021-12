ROCHESTER, Minn- Car dealers are still dealing with empty lots thanks to a shortage of computer chips. One seller in Rochester is feeling the impacts.

According to Fury Motors manager Austin Behnke, the chip shortage has increased the demand for used cars. Behnke says it's making new cars harder to find and making car buyers turn to the used car market.

He also tells KIMT News 3 the prices for used cars are going up. Fury Motors has been dealing with this issue since last year.