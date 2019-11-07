China regulates online gaming to curb addiction

ROCHESTER,Minn- China Thursday announced new measures to combat gaming addiction among minors. China is imposing a curfew on online gaming for minors. Gamers under 18 will be banned from playing online between ten at night and eight in the morning. they will also be restricted to 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays. It's part of china's latest move to curb video game addiction, which officials say is damaging to children's health. Dillon Aakre is a gamer. He wonders how the new measures will impact the business of gaming.

"All these major companies that are supplying these games are gonna be losing a huge fan base,” Aakre said. “I would say over 60 percent of everybody that plays video games is under 18.”

China is the world's largest gaming market, accounting for a quarter of global revenue. That's according to market research firm Newzoo.