Chilly Halloween night for trick or treating

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Cold temperatures couldn't keep kids away from their candy. Hundreds of kids and their parents were bundled up as they marched their way along 4th Street in St. Ansgar to do some trick or treating.

Several parents mentioned some last minute costume changes that would be better suited for the weather. One father said his kid went from being a pirate to a hunter just so they could be ready for the chill.

Businesses along 4th Street were open to hand out candy. One was even pouring hot chocolate to keep everybody warm.

If the cold was too much for some, there was a warmer option for trick or treating in St. Ansgar. Good Samaritan nursing home had their residents hand out candy to the kids. There was also juice and cookies, as well as free books to take home.

Brenda Dohlman, activities director for Good Samaritan, said, "Some of the residents, they may not have a lot of reactions in normal daily life, but when you bring a kid around, they just brighten up."