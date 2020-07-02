Children caught up in rolling gun battle at Minneapolis park

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of young children practicing football at a Minneapolis park were spared when bullets began to fly over their heads from a rolling gun battle one shaken mother described in a Facebook post that has been widely viewed.

Carrie Heinrich said 50 or so children and a handful of parents were at Jordan Park one evening last week when gunfire rang out.

Bullets flew overhead and pinged off posts at the park, Heinrich said in her post, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Gunfire sprayed from one moving vehicle to another over the heads of those on the playing field as coaches and parents swooped up the children, hustled them into vehicles and took them a coach’s house nearby.