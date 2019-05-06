Clear

Children among 3 killed when truck hits car on Iowa interstate

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred when the driver of a westbound car tried to use a prohibited crossing point to change directions on the freeway.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:15 AM

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — Three people have died in a crash on Interstate 80 west of Coralville after a truck hit a car trying to cross from westbound lanes to the eastbound freeway.

KCRG-TV reports a 13-year-old and 11-year-old were among those killed in the Sunday afternoon crash near the Oxford exit, about 10 miles west of Coralville. An age wasn't given for a third person who died. None of their names were immediately released.

Two other people in the car were taken to a hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred when the driver of a westbound car tried to use a prohibited crossing point to change directions on the freeway. A truck hit the car while the driver was attempting the move.

