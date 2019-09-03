ROCHESTER, Minn.- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Shanna Lunasin is hoping to spark conversations to spread awareness.

She was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer when she was 7. After undergoing 49 weeks of chemotherapy, and a special amputation, she knew she wanted to continue her life helping others who are going through the same battle she once went through.

Lunasin founded the Childhood Cancer Community which aims to connect families who have children with cancer, and provide support to one another.

Lunasin encourages everyone to educate themselves, and volunteer or donate to help the cause.