Child tests positive for fentanyl, Minnesota parents charged

The child survived after spending six days in the hospital.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:53 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two St. Louis Park parents are charged with child endangerment and neglect after prosecutors say their 1-year-old son tested positive for fentanyl.

The child survived after spending six days in the hospital. A criminal complaint says police were called to the couple's apartment Oct. 3 because the boy had become unresponsive.

The Star Tribune reports police say the parents, Waymon Murphy and Deja Harper, told officers their son accidentally put a Tylenol pill in his mouth. The child was rushed to the hospital where medical staff intubated the boy and told investigators his symptoms were inconsistent with the side effects of Tylenol. The complaint says toxicology tests showed that the child tested positive for fentanyl.

It's not clear whether the parents have an attorney.

