Child taken to hospital after possible drowning in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A child was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a possible drowning in Rochester.

City officials say the police and fire departments, along with other emergency crews responded to Cascade Lake Park just before 7:00 p.m.

Police were made aware of a child who was missing and last seen at the lake. After a sweep, the child was located and brought to shore for first responders to perform CPR.

The child was taken to St. Mary's. No word on their condition.

The investigation is ongoing.