Child sex crimes mean consecutive sentences for Charles City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man found guilty of two child sex crimes but acquitted of another is given some time behind bars.

A jury in December 2019 found James Arvin Boehmer, 46 of Charles City, guilty of indecent contact with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor, both misdemeanors, but not guilty of lascivious acts with a child, a felony.

Boehmer was arrested in March 2019 and accused of sexual contact with a child between 2014 and 2017.

He was sentenced Friday to up to two years in prison for indecent contact and up to a year in jail for lascivious conduct, with credit for time served on both counts. Those sentences will run one after the other. Boehmer was also ordered to pay a total of $940 in fines and he must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry when he’s released from detention.